Björk announces 2019 dates for “Cornucopia” live show in New York

Björk

The official dates for Björk’s “Cornucopia”, which promises to be “the most elaborate stage concert she’s ever presented,” have now been revealed.

Set to be housed at New York’s new high-concept arts venue The Shed, “Cornucopia” will enjoy a preview on May 6th before formally opening three days later. The Icelandic artist will deliver a total of seven performances of the show — May 9th, 12th, 16th, 22nd, 25th, 28th and June 1st — before the run concludes the following month.



With a running time of 100 minutes, “Cornucopia” marks Björk’s first-ever production created with theatrical artists. In Björk’s own words, it’s a presentation “where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.”

(Read: The 20 Worst Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs)

Among those collaborators are harpist Katie Buckley, percussionist Manu Delago, visual artist James Merry, and choreographer Margrét Bjarnadóttir. Björk will also be assisted by Viibra, her own seven-piece flute ensemble from Iceland, and Tony Award-winning director John Tiffany.

“Cornucopia” will specifically take place at The Shed’s McCourt space, which seats 1,200 and is “formed when the movable outer shell is deployed over the adjoining plaza to create a 17,000-square-foot light-, sound-, and temperature-controlled hall for large-scale performances, installations, and events.”

Dubbed a “World Premiere Shed Commission”, Björk’s show is part of the inaugural season of the new venue. Tickets go on sale February 20th, and more information can be found at The Shed’s website. You can also get tickets here.

Björk “Corncucopia” 2019 Dates:

05/06 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 7:00 p.m. (preview)

05/09 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 8:00 p.m.

05/12 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 7:00 p.m.

05/16 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 8:00 p.m.

05/22 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 7:00 p.m.

05/25 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 8:00 p.m.

05/28 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 7:00 p.m.

06/01 – New York, NY @ The Shed at 8:00 p.m.

Björk released her most recent album, Utopia, in November 2017. Revisit that album’s single “The Gate”: