Black Pistol Fire unleash fierce new single “Level”: Stream

Black Pistol Fire

Black Pistol Fire have a busy year ahead with plans for new music and a tour schedule filled with festival appearances. Today, the Austin garage rockers are offering fans a preview of what’s to come in the form of a new single called “Level”.

A three-minute beast, the track sees Kevin McKeown and Eric Owen dishing the same brash and brazen sound that made records like 2017’s Dead Beat Graffiti and 2016’s Don’t Wake the Riot stand out at music festivals across the US. “You’ve got a secret/ Ooh ooh no, I couldn’t keep it,” McKeown proudly sings, swagger dripping off his lips while a guitar screams in the background.



Take a listen below.

Below, peep the band’s current tour itinerary, and expect more to come.

Black Pistol Fire 2019 Tour Dates:

01/11 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

01/12 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

03/02-03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Innings Festival

05/03-05 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/10-12 – Charlotte, NC @ Rockingham Festival

05/17-19 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple