Blood Orange performs Negro Swan songs for Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Blood Orange is set to hit the road next month for a run of US tour dates. Ahead of that trek, mastermind Dev Hynes appeared as the latest guest on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Hynes performed a four-song set with the help of Jason Arce on saxophone; Eva Tolkin and Ian Isiah on vocals; and Ashlee Haze, who contributed a spoken word bit. At the concert’s core was Hynes’ Negro Swan, one of best albums of 2018, as the group rolled out intimate renditions of “By Ourselves”, “Jewelry”, and “Dagenham Dream”; Hynes in particular could often be seen cozying up to a piano. A poignant cover of “Holy Will”, originally by Detroit gospel group The Clark Sisters, was also included.



Watch the entire set below.

Hynes’ tour officially begins February 16t and you can find the full itinerary here. The indie R&B artist is also slate to appear at Miami’s III Points Festival, Governors Ball in New York, and Coachella out in Indio.