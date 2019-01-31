Bob Mould reveals new song “Lost Faith”: Stream

Bob Mould, photo by Alicia J Rose

Next month, Bob Mould will release his new album, Sunshine Rock, through Merge Records. The follow-up to 2016’s Patch the Sky also marks his thirteenth (!) solo LP overall.

As its title suggests, the 12-track effort sees the Hüsker Dü rocker adding more light and optimism into his work, inspired by his time in Germany. “Almost four years ago, I made plans for an extended break,” Mould explains in a press statement. “I started spending time in Berlin in 2015, found an apartment in 2016, and became a resident in 2017. My time in Berlin has been a life changing experience. The winter days are long and dark, but when the sun comes back, all spirits lift.”



Following the early title track and “What Do You Want Me to Do?”, Mould has shared “Lost Faith” today, a track in which he attempts to track down some of this light in places that seem to be flooded by darkness. Its accompanying Berlin-set video follows a similar narrative, as it centers on a character who is “trying to find solace and anonymity in an increasingly corrupt world filled with paranoia and misinformation.”

“There’s a hint of migration, a dash of border security and a whisper of government surveillance, climaxing across the multicolored canvas of an abandoned NSA listening station perched atop the highest hill in Berlin,” Mould told NPR of the Philipp Virus-directed clip. “But at the end of the day, it’s a high-end music video for a catchy, inspirational, uplifting pop song.”

Watch below.

Sunshine Rock hits stores February 8th. In support, Mould will launch a North American and European tour just a week later; find that full schedule here. Mould is also set to appear on Big Colors, one of the three new albums from Ryan Adams.

Our own Kyle Meredith recently got a chance to sit down with Mould to discuss the songwriting process behind the new album and more. Revisit the episode below.

