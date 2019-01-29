Bon Iver announce 2019 spring tour dates

Justin Vernon was pretty adept at bouncing between projects throughout 2018. A solo track here, an overnight with Bon Iver there, a collaborative album with Aaron Dessner over yonder. The talented musician seems to be focusing on his mainstay project as we get into 2019, however, as Bon Iver is already confirmed for a number of summer festivals, and now they’ve announced a US tour.
The spring jaunt is set for nine days from late March to early April. Kicking off with a pair of gigs at Philadelphia’s The Met, the trek includes stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Memphis, St. Louis, and Detroit.
Find the band’s complete itinerary below, and snag tickets when they go on sale February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale for registered fan club members is set for January 30th). You can also get tickets here.
Bon Iver 2019 Tour Dates:
03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
03/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre
03/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
04/01 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater
04/06 – East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
05/31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East
06/04 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LX @ Rockhal
06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/12-15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest
06/14 – Malmo, SE @ Mölleplatsen
06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive
07/17 – Verona, IT @ Castello Scaligero, Villafranca di Verona
07/19 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
07/21 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival