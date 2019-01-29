Bon Iver announce 2019 spring tour dates

Bon Iver, photo by Ben Kaye

Justin Vernon was pretty adept at bouncing between projects throughout 2018. A solo track here, an overnight with Bon Iver there, a collaborative album with Aaron Dessner over yonder. The talented musician seems to be focusing on his mainstay project as we get into 2019, however, as Bon Iver is already confirmed for a number of summer festivals, and now they’ve announced a US tour.

The spring jaunt is set for nine days from late March to early April. Kicking off with a pair of gigs at Philadelphia’s The Met, the trek includes stops in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Memphis, St. Louis, and Detroit.



Find the band’s complete itinerary below, and snag tickets when they go on sale February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale for registered fan club members is set for January 30th). You can also get tickets here.

Bon Iver 2019 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

03/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

03/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

04/01 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theater

04/06 – East Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

05/31 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/02 – London, UK @ All Points East

06/04 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LX @ Rockhal

06/06-08 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/12-15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/14 – Malmo, SE @ Mölleplatsen

06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/13 – Oeiras, PT @ NOS Alive

07/17 – Verona, IT @ Castello Scaligero, Villafranca di Verona

07/19 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

07/21 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt! Festival