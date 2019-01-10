Boston Calling reveals 2019 lineup: Tame Impala, Travis Scott, Janelle Monáe, Black Star among highlights

Tame Impala (Ben Kaye), Greta Van Fleet (Kevin RC Wilson), Janelle Monáe (Amy Price)

Boston Calling has revealed its 2019 lineup. Marking its 10th edition, the three-day music festival takes place May 24th-26th at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts.

Highlighting this year’s lineup are Tame Impala, Travis Scott, Odesza, Janelle Monáe, Greta Van Fleet, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Black Star (Mos Def and Talib Kweli), Mitski, Christine and the Queens, Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner), King Princess, Denzel Curry, Princess Nokia, Snail Mail, and Young Fathers. Plus, Imogean Heap will stage a special spoken word performance.



Also playing are Twenty One Pilots, Logic, Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Sheck Wes, Lord Huron, Mura Masa, Yaeji, Turnstile, SOB X RBE, Pale Waves, Pile, Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever, Kilo Kish, White Reaper, Ravyn Lenae, and Sasha Sloan, among others.

The festival’s comedy lineup boasts current and former SNL cast members including Michael Che, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, and Melissa, Villaseñor.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale today, January 10th. Visit the festival’s website for more information.