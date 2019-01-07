BottleRock reveals 2019 lineup: Neil Young, Mumford & Sons, Imagine Dragons lead the way

BottleRock has revealed its 2019 lineup. The Napa Valley, California music and wine festival takes place May 24th-26th at the Napa Valley Expo.
Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Mumford and Sons, Imagine Dragons, and Pharrell Williams top this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include Logic, Jenny Lewis, Tash Sultana, Foo Fighters side-project Chevy Metal, Big Boi, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Against Me!, Cypress Hill, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Dandy Warhols, Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Skylar Grey, and Bishop Briggs, among others.
Three-day general admission and VIP are now on sale. Single-day tickets will be available beginning Thursday, January 10th. Visit the festival’s website for more information. You can also get tickets here.