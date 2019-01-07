BottleRock reveals 2019 lineup: Neil Young, Mumford & Sons, Imagine Dragons lead the way

Neil Young (Debi Del Grande), Mumford and Sons (Philip Cosores), Tash Sultana (Caroline Daniel)

BottleRock has revealed its 2019 lineup. The Napa Valley, California music and wine festival takes place May 24th-26th at the Napa Valley Expo.

Neil Young + Promise of the Real, Mumford and Sons, Imagine Dragons, and Pharrell Williams top this year’s lineup. Other notable acts include Logic, Jenny Lewis, Tash Sultana, Foo Fighters side-project Chevy Metal, Big Boi, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Against Me!, Cypress Hill, Sylvan Esso, Flogging Molly, Dandy Warhols, Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Skylar Grey, and Bishop Briggs, among others.



Three-day general admission and VIP are now on sale. Single-day tickets will be available beginning Thursday, January 10th. Visit the festival's website for more information.