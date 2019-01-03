Bring Me the Horizon unveil visually stunning video for new song “Medicine”: Watch

Bring Me the Horizon "Medicine" Video Still

Bring Me the Horizon’s sound has changed drastically from their deathcore roots, as evidenced by their pop-leaning new single, “Medicine”, which the band released today along with a visually stunning music video.

With the release of their sixth album, amo, just a few weeks away, “Medicine” marks the third song unleashed from the UK act’s upcoming disc, following “Mantra”, which recently received a Grammy nomination, and “Wonderful Life”.



The video is an effects-laden clip, courtesy of animator Extraweg and art director Oliver Latta, that shows a statue-like bust of singer Oli Sykes’ head as it is engorged by a plague of demon-like representations of himself (watch below).

[See Also: BMTH’s “Mantra” on the Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2018]

The new album was originally slated to be released on January 11th, but has been pushed to January 25th.

Bring Me the Horizon will embark on a North American tour starting January 23rd in Nashville, Tennessee, and running through February 16th in Las Vegas, Nevada. They’ll also return to the States to play the Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville, and Sonic Temple festivals in May.