Bring Me the Horizon explore dance-pop on new song “Mother Tongue”: Stream

Bring Me the Horizon

Bring Me the Horizon continue to abandon their deathcore beginnings as they release new music from their latest album, amo, which arrives this Friday (January 25th). The UK band goes full dance-pop on their newest song, “Mother Tongue” (listen below).

The track follows previously released songs “Mantra”, “Wonderful Life”, and “Medicine”. The music is a far cry from the band’s 2006 deathcore debut, Count Your Blessings, and even much different from the metalcore sound of their following three discs, ending with 2013’s Sempiternal.



The band started exploring a pop-leaning rock sound on 2015’s That’s the Spirit, with amo seemingly marking a full transition. “Mother Tongue” is a mid-tempo track with electronic vibe and a dance-y chorus.

Bring Me the Horizon kick off a North American tour tomorrow night (January 23rd) in Nashville, Tennessee. The trek runs through a February 16th gig in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out a full list of dates here.