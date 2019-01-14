Bryan Ferry announces 2019 North American tour of Roxy Music’s Avalon

Bryan Ferry is bringing Avalon to America.
Less than vive months after Roxy Music gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ferry will return stateside for a special North American tour in which he’ll be playing songs from Avalon, in addition to other solo and Roxy hits.”
The dates follow his current world tour, which supports last year’s Bitter-Sweet, his sixteenth solo album which features jazzy re-imaginings of songs from both his own catalogue and Roxy Music’s delectable discography.
Consult the full itinerary below and revisit Avalon shortly after. Tickets are available here.
Bryan Ferry 2019 Tour Dates:
02/14 – Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena
02/16 – Pretoria, ZA @ Time Square Arena
02/21 – Perth, AU @ Kings Park & Botanic Garden
02/23 – Yarra Valley, AU @ Rochford Wines
02/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
03/01 – Sydney , AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre
03/03 – Mount Cotton, AU @ Sirromet Wines
03/05 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena
03/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
03/11 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch
03/13 – Tokyo, JP @ Bunkamura Orchard Hall
05/20 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
05/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Muziekgebouw Frits Philips
05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre
05/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
05/28 – Essen, DE @ Theater Und Philharmonie Essen
05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Narodowe Forum Muzyki
06/05 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
06/07 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
06/09 – Linz, AT @ Brucknerhaus
06/11 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone
06/13 – Lucerne, CH @ KKL
06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Palais des Beaux-Arts
06/17 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
06/20 – Vejle, DK @ Byparken Vejle
07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
08/03 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
08/05 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House
08/07 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
08/09 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theater
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem
08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
08/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
08/27 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
08/31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre