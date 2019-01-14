Bryan Ferry announces 2019 North American tour of Roxy Music’s Avalon

Bryan Ferry, photo by Lior Phillips

Bryan Ferry is bringing Avalon to America.

Less than vive months after Roxy Music gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ferry will return stateside for a special North American tour in which he’ll be playing songs from Avalon, in addition to other solo and Roxy hits.”



The dates follow his current world tour, which supports last year’s Bitter-Sweet, his sixteenth solo album which features jazzy re-imaginings of songs from both his own catalogue and Roxy Music’s delectable discography.

Consult the full itinerary below and revisit Avalon shortly after. Tickets are available here.

Bryan Ferry 2019 Tour Dates:

02/14 – Cape Town, ZA @ Grand Arena

02/16 – Pretoria, ZA @ Time Square Arena

02/21 – Perth, AU @ Kings Park & Botanic Garden

02/23 – Yarra Valley, AU @ Rochford Wines

02/26 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

03/01 – Sydney , AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre

03/03 – Mount Cotton, AU @ Sirromet Wines

03/05 – Wellington, NZ @ TSB Arena

03/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

03/11 – Osaka, JP @ Namba Hatch

03/13 – Tokyo, JP @ Bunkamura Orchard Hall

05/20 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

05/22 – Eindhoven, NL @ Muziekgebouw Frits Philips

05/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Theatre Carre

05/26 – Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

05/28 – Essen, DE @ Theater Und Philharmonie Essen

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie

06/01 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Narodowe Forum Muzyki

06/05 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

06/07 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

06/09 – Linz, AT @ Brucknerhaus

06/11 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone

06/13 – Lucerne, CH @ KKL

06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Palais des Beaux-Arts

06/17 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

06/20 – Vejle, DK @ Byparken Vejle

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

08/03 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

08/07 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

08/09 – New York, NY @ United Palace Theater

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/13 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

08/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

08/23 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

08/27 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

08/31 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

09/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre