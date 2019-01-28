Cage the Elephant to release new song on Thursday

Cage the Elephant, photo by Philip Cosores

Brace yourselves: Cage the Elephant returns this week.

Everyone’s favorite Kentucky rockers have announced that they’ll be dropping new single “Ready to Let Go” on Thursday, January 31st, which will ostensibly lead to their highly anticipated follow-up to 2015’s Tell Me I’m Pretty.



They’ve even gone ahead and offered an excruciatingly short teaser, which should whet the appetite of those who’ve been waiting with baited breath following that 2017 live album and those handful of covers.

The timing makes sense. If you recall, back in November, the band confirmed on Twitter that their forthcoming fifth studio album was finished, mixed, mastered, and presumably ready to go for whenever they deem fit.

We’ll know more come Thursday.