Cardi B performs at the AVN Awards, a.k.a. “the Oscars of Porn”: Watch

Cardi B at the AVN Awards

Cardi B took the stage at the AVN Awards, a.k.a. “the Oscars of Porn”, in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The first female performer to play at the AVNs, Cardi opened the show with sultry renditions of “Bickenhead” and “She Bad” from her smash debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Before the awards show, Cardi held at a private concert for cam girls, according to TMZ. At the the end of her set, she told the crowd, “I’m so excited for these awards … more than the Grammys. I don’t know why.”



Watch fan-shot footage from both performances below.

Cardi B performing at the 2019 AVN Awards in Las Vegas! 💚

pic.twitter.com/mrXfm5bbZH — Cardi B Team (@CardiBTeam) January 27, 2019