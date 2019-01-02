Cardi B to release new album in 2019

Cardi B

It’s been less than a year since Cardi B dropped her double platinum debut, Invasion of Privacy, and yet she’s already set to release its follow-up. Or rather, that’s the plan, according to a recent interview on Instagram Live.

“Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she answered when asked by a fan. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”



No kidding. Currently, Cardi is finishing a tour over in New Zealand, to which she’ll follow up with a performance at Bud Light’s Super Bowl Music Fest on February 2nd and multiple festival dates, including Hangout Festival in the Gulf Shores and Spain’s Primavera Sound.

Over the holidays, Cardi made headlines when she revealed her dazzling Christmas haul, which included over $200,000 worth of goods, most of which came from her estranged husband Offset, who may or may not be back with her.

Watch a clip of her interview below.