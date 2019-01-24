Cat Power announces 2019 tour dates, opening for Mumford & Sons

Cat Power closed out 2018 by supporting one of the year’s best albums, Wanderer, on a run of headlining tour dates. Now, she’s mapped out additional shows for the new year, this time joining Mumford & Sons as their opening act.

(Read: Mumford and Sons’ Delta: A Track by Track Breakdown)



Mumfords are playing behind their latest effort, Delta. Already one of our most anticipated treks of 2019, the addition of Cat Power to the bill only ups the excitement.

Cat Power also has a smattering of headlining gigs sprinkled throughout the tour, so check out her full itinerary below. You can get tickets here.

Cat Power 2019 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Parkville, AU @ Melbourne Zoo

02/10 – Parkville, AU @ Melbourne Zoo

02/11 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theater

02/14 – Perth, AU @ Chevron Gardens

02/27 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center *

02/28 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center *

03/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

03/02 – Albany, NY @ Time Union Center *

03/04 – Montreal, QB @ Bell Centre *

03/05 – Ottowa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre *

03/07 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

03/08 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *

03/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena *

03/11 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

03/12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

03/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

03/16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

03/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

03/18 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

03/21 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater

03/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

03/23 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC *

03/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Field House *

03/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

03/30 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center *

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

04/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

07/16 – Lorrach, DE @ Burghof Lorrach GmbH

* = w/ Mumford & Sons