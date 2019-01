Massive Attack and Aphex Twin

Ceremonia is an one-day festival which takes place on April 6th in Toluca, Mexico.

The newly unveiled lineup boasts Massive Attack and Aphex Twin, along with Rosalía, Kaytranada, Modeselektor, DJ Koze, Jon Hopkins, Yaeji, Pussy Riot, Khruangbin, The Blaze, Pabllo Vittar, and Serpentwithfeet.



Tickets to the festival are now on sale.

Along with Ceremonia, Aphex Twin is also scheduled to appear at Coachella in April.