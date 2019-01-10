Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Chance the Rapper addresses abuse allegations made against collaborators

"These stories will be amplified and your victims will receive the justice they deserve"

by
on January 10, 2019, 1:11pm
0 comments
Chance the Rapper Towkio R Kelly Joey Purp Abuse Allegations Amy Price
Chance the Rapper, photo by Amy Price

Following the premiere of Lifetime’s documentary Surviving R. Kelly, Chicago women have loosely organized around the hashtag #SurvivingLoudly to share their own stories of alleged abuse by members of the Chicago music scene. Among those implicated are individuals who have previously collaborated with Chance the Rapper, including Savemoney rappers Towkio and Joey Purp, The Social Experiment drummer Stix, and rapper/activist Malcolm London.

Both Towkio and Stix have been accused of alleged sexual assault, while London is alleged to have coerced a woman into sex while she was under the influence of drugs. Purp was recently accused of physically assaulting the mother of his child.

Chance has now addressed these allegations by unequivocally condemning the behavior of “ppl I called friends.” Without naming specific names, he wrote on Twitter: “I am ashamed of yall. These stories will be amplified and your victims will receive the justice they deserve.”

Chance recently apologized for working with R. Kelly and “for taking this long to speak out.”

Previous Story
10 Most Anticipated Family Movies of 2019
Next Story
Witness the disaster of Fyre Festival unfold in new Netflix documentary trailer: Watch
No comments