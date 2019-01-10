Chance the Rapper addresses abuse allegations made against collaborators

Chance the Rapper, photo by Amy Price

Following the premiere of Lifetime’s documentary Surviving R. Kelly, Chicago women have loosely organized around the hashtag #SurvivingLoudly to share their own stories of alleged abuse by members of the Chicago music scene. Among those implicated are individuals who have previously collaborated with Chance the Rapper, including Savemoney rappers Towkio and Joey Purp, The Social Experiment drummer Stix, and rapper/activist Malcolm London.

Both Towkio and Stix have been accused of alleged sexual assault, while London is alleged to have coerced a woman into sex while she was under the influence of drugs. Purp was recently accused of physically assaulting the mother of his child.



Chance has now addressed these allegations by unequivocally condemning the behavior of “ppl I called friends.” Without naming specific names, he wrote on Twitter: “I am ashamed of yall. These stories will be amplified and your victims will receive the justice they deserve.”

In the past 2 days I’ve heard too many stories of domestic abuse, sexual violence and rape perpetrated by ppl I called friends. I am ashamed of yall. These stories will be amplified and your victims will receive the justice they deserve. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2019

Chance recently apologized for working with R. Kelly and “for taking this long to speak out.”