Chance the Rapper pulls accident victim out of burning car

Chance the Rapper rescues man following car accident

Though he’s most famous for being Chance the Rapper, Chancelor Bennett has added many others titles over the years. He’s Chance the Actor, Chance the Reality Show Judge, Chance the Philanthropist, Chance the Journalist, and Chance the Lyft Driver. Now, you can also refer to him as Chance the Hero.

In a round-up of notable moments from 2018, Chance revealed that he pulled a man from a burning car. “Ay so I never told this to the world but my friends can merch. I saved a persons by myself on Easter Sunday this year omw to church.”



As he goes on to tell it, “Basically I was driving to church dolo, about to go south on lakeshore [drive] and another car drives into the wall in front of me goin like 90 mph comin off the exit,” he wrote. “I was the only person out there when it first happened and his car was on fire so I had to break his window take off his seatbelt let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out the car unconscious.”

Chance initially said he was unsure of the victim’s fate, but after sharing the story on Instagram, Chance was contacted by the man’s nephew. “A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!!