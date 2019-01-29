Chance the Rapper remixes Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” for Doritos’ Super Bowl ad: Watch

Tell me why you even need to watch the Super Bowl anymore if you’re just there for the ads. Like movie studios dropping trailers months in advance, ad companies have taken to throwing their multi-million dollar commercials online well before the Big Game. Doritos teased its Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys collaboration earlier this month, and ahead of the Patriots taking on the Rams this weekend, the chip company now shared the full spot.

The hip-hop star and ’90s boyband have teamed up to help Doritos promote its new Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavor. See, the joke is that they “made the original hot,” so Chance comes in to add a bit of fire to BSB’s classic “I Want It That Way”. Speeding in with a pink sports car, the Chicago MC drops some crispy bars over a remix of the track: “Hot stuff all over my nachos/ Walkin’ like a taco/ Drivin’ over potholes/ Hotter than a pot roast/ Fingers on my hot chips.”



A wash of pink smoke changes the scene to the hanger from Backstreet’s iconic video for their 1999 track. There, Chance and the boys bust out some dance moves and sing together on the indelible hook. Check out the whole thing below.

This isn’t the only early Super Bowl ad we’ve seen. Yesterday, Stella Artois revealed a clip that saw Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw and Jeff Bridges’ The Dude from The Big Lebowski return to share a brew.

Assuming not everyone spills their tea before the sporting even of the year, we’ll see what other surprises the Super Bowl commercials bring when the game kicks off on February 3rd from Atlanta. We’ll also see Maroon 5 headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show along with Travis Scott and ATL native Big Boi.