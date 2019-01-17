Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys tease Doritos Super Bowl commercial

Doritos booted one right through the uprights with last year’s Super Bowl ad, putting Peter Dinklage and Busta Rhymes together for a fiery mashup (while Morgan Freeman spit Missy Elliot bars for Mountain Dew, no less). The chip company clearly realizes how high of a bar it has set for itself, and it’s going all out for 2019’s Big Game.

This year, Doritos is introducing a new Flamin’ Hot Nacho flavor, which is described as “a combination of hot and spicy with original nacho cheese.” But the combo we’re really curious about is the collaboration between Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys put together to promote the new snack.



Exactly what the Chicago hip-hop star and the ’90s boyband icons have in store is being kept under wraps until Super Bowl LIII kicks off on February 3rd from Atlanta. Doritos has teased the anticipated ad with a short new video, however, and you can watch it below.

Maroon 5 are set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show along with Travis Scott and Atlanta native Big Boi. A number of artists — including Rihanna, Pink, JAY-Z, and Nicki Minaj turned down the headlining spot as an act of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former QB blackballed from the NFL for his vocal protests against police brutality. For what it’s worth, Kaep did not give Scott his blessing to perform, as had been previously reported.