Chester Bennington featured on new song “Cross Off” from Lamb of God’s Mark Morton: Stream

Chester Bennington and Mark Morton, courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

One of Chester Bennington’s last known recordings is now available for everyone to hear, as his collaboration with Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has just been released. The song, “Cross Off”, appears on Morton’s collaborative album, Anesthetic, due out March 1st.

Bennington recorded the track with Morton in the spring of 2017, just a few months before the Linkin Park singer tragically took his life in July of that year. Morton recently told Metal Hammer that he was impressed by Bennington’s work ethic.



“He just had a lot of creative input at the ready when he came into the studio,” revealed That was my initial like, ‘Wow.’ He had told me he really liked the song, and we had communicated, but I’d never really hung out with Chester until when we started tracking.”

He continued, “I was really impressed for a guy at his level, at the place in the career he was at, someone of his stature and celebrity, to have that level of humility and commitment to come in there and treat this like it would be a Linkin Park song.”

The song was written by Morton, Bennington, Jake Oni and producer Josh Wilbur, and features Trivium members Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent on bass and drums, respectively. The track debuted on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show today, and can be heard in its entirety in the lyric video below.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Morton said of Chester, “He’s just got one of those voices, one of those once in an eon existence voices. It’s unmistakable. It’s just a God-given thing and you hear Chester and you know it’s Chester and such an amazing, powerful voice. So emotive as well. Just everything, it’s all there. Very personal and very unique.”

As previously reported, Morton’s Anesthetic album also features collaborations with Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Slash / Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy, Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix, former Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan, and more. Morton plays all guitars but the album also features instrumental contributions from Megadeth’s David Ellefson, Korn’s Ray Luzier, Alice in Chains’ Mike Inez and others. The first single, “Truth Is Dead”, featuring Blythe and Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz, was released last month.

Take a listen to “Cross Off” featuring Chester Bennington above, and pre-order the album Anesthetic at this location.

Anesthetic Artwork:

Anesthetic Tracklist:

01. Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)

02. Sworn Apart (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

03. Axis (feat. Mark Lanegan)

04. The Never (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

05. Save Defiance (feat. Myles Kennedy)

06. Blur (feat. Mark Morales)

07. Back From The Dead (feat. Josh Todd)

08. Reveal (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

09. Imaginary Days

10. Truth Is Dead (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)