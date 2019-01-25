Deftones’ Chino Moreno lends his heavenly pipes to Vowws song “Structure of Love II”: Stream

Chino Moreno (Frank Maddocks) and Vowws (Neil Huxley)

Deftones singer Chino Moreno’s ethereal voice has made its way onto a new remix of the song “Structure of Love” from Australian death-pop duo Vowws. The new track, dubbed “Structure of Love II”, was mixed by Renholdër, otherwise known as onetime Nine Inch Nails member Danny Lohner.

Moreno has been a fan of Vowws, tapping them to perform at the inaugural Dia De Los Deftones festival this past November in San Diego. The original track appears on Vowws’ Under the World album, which was released in March of 2018. For the new mix, the duo rewrote the song to suit Moreno’s vocals.



Vowws, who are now based in Los Angeles, have previously collaborated with such vocalists as Gary Numan and King Woman singer Kristina Esfandiari.

The new track, which premiered today on Billboard, was mixed in Lohner’s studio in L.A., and mastered by Emily Lazar (Depeche Mode, David Bowie) in New York. Take a listen to Moreno and Vowws on “Structure of Love ||” in the Bandcamp player below:

Meanwhile, Deftones are currently working on their highly anticipated ninth album, which the band pretty much confirmed would be arriving in 2019 via an Instagram post in early December.