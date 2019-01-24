Chris Brown files defamation lawsuit against rape accuser

Chris Brown

Chris Brown has made good on his threat to sue the woman who accused him of rape earlier this week.

According to TMZ, Brown’s lawyer, Raphael Chiche, filed the complaint in a Paris court on Thursday. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Chiche is seeking to pursue the case under the penal code, instead of a civil case, as he contends that the accuser is making a “slanderous accusation” against Brown. The maximum prison sentence, if found guilty under the statute, is one year. Brown’s accuser has 10 days to respond to the complaint.



Brown was arrested in Paris on Tuesday after a woman — identified only as “Karima” — accused the R&B singer of assaulting her in his hotel room. After being questioned by police, Brown was released from custody without any charges. An investigation is still ongoing, however.

Brown addressed the allegations with a defiant three word message: “This Bitch Lyin’” read an image posted to his Instagram page. In the accompanying caption, Brown wrote, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”