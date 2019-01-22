Chris Brown denies rape allegations: “This B*tch Lyin'”

Chris Brown's mug shot

Chris Brown was arrested in Paris on early Tuesday following allegations of rape.

The embattled singer has since been released from custody, according to TMZ, and has addressed the allegations with a defiant three word message. “This Bitch Lyin'” reads an image posted to his Instagram page.



In the accompanying caption, Brown wrote, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

Meanwhile, France’s Closer Magazine has published an interview with the alleged victim. The woman — identified by the pseudonym “Karima” — is described as a 24-year-old model. Karima says she met Brown at Paris’ Mandarin Oriental Hotel on the night of January 15th. After accompanying him to a local night club, Karima alleges that Brown convinced her to return to his suite at the Mandarin, where the alleged assault took place. Karima says she was also assaulted by one of Brown’s friends and his bodyguard, both of who were arrested along with Brown.

An associate of Brown disputed the account in an interview with TMZ, saying that the singer hosted a group of people in his room and was never alone with the alleged victim.

Under French law, suspects being questioned by the police can be kept in custody for up to 24 hours, according to the New York Times. If he is forced to stand trial, Brown would be required to surrender his passport and remain in Paris pending trial, according to TMZ.