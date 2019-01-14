Chris Pratt is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, photo via Instagram

Sorry, folks. It’s time to say hasta la vista to any dreams of one day marrying Jurassic hunk Chris Pratt. On Sunday, the blockbuster star popped the big question to girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt wrote in his Instagram caption, adding a ring emoji, praying hands, and a red heart.



Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating last June. According to Billboard, Pratt was introduced to Schwarzenegger by her mother, author-journalist Maria Shriver. Her father, of course, is the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Christ, can you imagine what Thanksgiving will be like?

Previously, Pratt was married to actress Anna Farris for nearly nine years. The two separated in August 2017 and finalized their divorce three months later in November. The two share a son together.

Next month, Pratt will return to voice Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and will likely undissolve come April in the highly anticipated Marvel chapter, Avengers: Endgame.

In the meantime, here’s hoping both Pratt and Schwarzenegger have a very fancy party.