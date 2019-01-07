The Church of Satan celebrates Christian Bale’s Golden Globes win

Christian Bale accepting Golden Globe for Best Actor

At tonight’s Golden Globes, Christian Bale won Best Actor in a Drama for his role as former vice president Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s Vice. In his acceptance speech, Bale singled out Satan for “giving me inspiration on how to play this role.”

The Church of Satan, a religious organization dedicated to Satanism as codified in The Satanic Bible, was quick to bask in Bale’s victory. “To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential,” the organization wrote. “As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”



When a Twitter user tweeted to The Church of Satan telling them “this is your moment,” they replied, “It’s always our moment.”

Watch Bale’s acceptance speech, including his shout-out to Satan: