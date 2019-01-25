Christopher Nolan to release new film in 2020

Christopher Nolan has set a release date for his next film: July 17th, 2020.

Warner Bros. announced the news on Friday evening, but is keeping additional details close to the vest. The studio would only describe the project as an “event film” that will debut in iMAX, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Nolan’s most recent outing, the 2017 war drama Dunkirk, earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Director. To date, he’s released 10 feature films, which have grossed nearly $5 billion worldwide and earned a total of 34 Oscar nominations and ten victories.

