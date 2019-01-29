CHVRCHES announce 2019 US tour dates

CHVRCHES, photo by Lior Phillips

Scottish indie-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced a new run of US tour dates. The performances come in support of the band’s most recent studio LP, last year’s bright and glossy Love Is Dead.

The new stops stretch across the West Coast, Midwest, and Southwest in conjunction with their upcoming appearance at this year’s Coachella, their third time at the festival following stints in 2016 and 2014. The trek will take CHVRCHES to Las Vegas, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Chicago, in addition a number of stops in Texas, including Fortress Festival in Forth Worth.



Cherry Glazerr are set to open a majority of these dates, with Unknown Mortal Orchestra serving as a special guest for the band’s performance at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. You can find the band’s full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday. You can also get them here.

CHVRCHES 2019 Tour Dates:

02/07 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

02/08 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

02/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

02/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/12 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

02/15 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

02/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

02/18 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy

02/19 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall

02/21 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

02/22 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

02/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Bay

02/28 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

03/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit

03/30 – Tehuixtla, MX @ Festival Vaiven

04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

04/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)*

04/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival

04/28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live*

04/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live*

05/01 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant*

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom*

08/01 – Beaufort, UK @ Belladrum Festival

08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/09 – Piešťany, SK @ Grape Festival

^ = w/ Unknown Mortal Orchestra

* = w/ Cherry Glazerr

Revisit CHVRCHES’ episode of This Must Be The Gig, which saw the band discussing life on the road and their very first shows. Take a listen below.

