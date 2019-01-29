CHVRCHES announce 2019 US tour dates

Scottish indie-pop trio CHVRCHES have announced a new run of US tour dates. The performances come in support of the band’s most recent studio LP, last year’s bright and glossy Love Is Dead.
The new stops stretch across the West Coast, Midwest, and Southwest in conjunction with their upcoming appearance at this year’s Coachella, their third time at the festival following stints in 2016 and 2014. The trek will take CHVRCHES to Las Vegas, Phoenix, St. Louis, and Chicago, in addition a number of stops in Texas, including Fortress Festival in Forth Worth.
Cherry Glazerr are set to open a majority of these dates, with Unknown Mortal Orchestra serving as a special guest for the band’s performance at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre. You can find the band’s full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday. You can also get them here.
CHVRCHES 2019 Tour Dates:
02/07 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
02/08 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
02/09 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
02/11 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/12 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
02/15 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
02/16 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
02/18 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy
02/19 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall
02/21 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
02/22 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
02/26 – Osaka, JP @ Zepp Bay
02/28 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
03/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Toyosu Pit
03/30 – Tehuixtla, MX @ Festival Vaiven
04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/19 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*
04/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)*
04/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Fortress Festival
04/28 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live*
04/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live*
05/01 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant*
05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom*
08/01 – Beaufort, UK @ Belladrum Festival
08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/09 – Piešťany, SK @ Grape Festival
^ = w/ Unknown Mortal Orchestra
* = w/ Cherry Glazerr
Revisit CHVRCHES’ episode of This Must Be The Gig, which saw the band discussing life on the road and their very first shows. Take a listen below.
