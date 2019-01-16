City Girls and Cardi B do exactly what you’d expect in their “Twerk” video: Watch

City Girls and Cardi B in the "Twerk" video

While JT sits in jail for credit card fraud, the other half of City Girls, Young Miami, is still out here doing her thing. Last year’s Girl Code was a surprise hip-hop hit, after all, and you can’t expect her to chill in the cut while JT does her time. Instead, the rapper is living it up in her Miami hometown with her superstar friends, as you can see in the new video for “Twerk”.

The clip finds Young Miami and collaborator Cardi B doing exactly what you’d expect for a video with a song called “Twerk”. Showing off their curves in wild cat body paint, the pair cruise around on a yacht and private beach. Cardi gets to demonstrate some of the skills she learned in her pre-rap career, while Young Miami scopes the group of girls dancing around them.



The 20 girls accompanying the rap divas on their bootylicious journey all submitted to City Girls’ twerk contest. They were each flown out, all expenses paid, to be in the video and compete for a $25,000 prize. Find out who won by watching the video below.