Coachella reveals 2019 lineup: Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Aphex Twin lead the way

Coachella 2019 headliners

Coachella has revealed its 2019 lineup. America’s preeminent music festival returns for its 20th edition on April 12th-14th and April 19th-21st at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Tame Impala lead the 2019 lineup. Other notable acts include Solange, Janelle Monáe, Aphex Twin, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Kid Cudi, Weezer, CHVRCHES, Gesaffelstein, Christine and the Queens, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers, Blood Orange, Jaden Smith, and more.



Also playing are Kaytranda, Pusha-T, Jon Hopkins, Lizzo, Four Tet, King Princess, Juice WRLD, Charlotte Gainsboug, SOPHIE, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Playboi Carti, YG, Khalid, Zedd, and 070 Shake.

As previously reported, Kanye West was in line to headline, but dropped out following a dispute over his stage setup. Festival organizers tapped Grande in his place.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. PST.