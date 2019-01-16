Corey Taylor confirms Slipknot are in the studio working on new album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor, photo by David Brendan Hall

In previous interviews, Corey Taylor had suggested that Slipknot would hit the studio in January to record their new album, and now the frontman has confirmed that the band is indeed in the studio creating the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.

With a simple caption of “Guess what we’re doin… ?” accompanied by a photo of himself in front of recording equipment, a cup of coffee (or tea?) and a microphone, Taylor didn’t need to say more in an Instagram message he posted yesterday afternoon (January 15th).



Slipknot have already put in some studio work, having released the surprise single “All Out Life” on Halloween Day, but now the band has hunkered down in earnest to complete the rest of the album, which Taylor has said is targeted for a summer release.

At the time of the song’s release, Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan stated, “Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot. We’ve been working on new music for the last two years, and ‘All Out Life,’ the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works. It’s a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what’s to come. We challenge you to All Out Life.”

In an October interview with Resurrection Fest TV, Taylor revealed, “We have 20 songs that we’ve demoed, and they are really, really good. … However, the way we’re talking right now, we’re trying to find ways that everyone can hear all the songs. So we’ll put the album out, and then maybe we’ll release something after that.”

As for touring, Slipknot have unveiled dates for a 2019 European tour, and have also signed on to perform at the Iowa State Fair this summer in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with RadioVegas.Rocks, Taylor said he also wanted to make a “dark jazz album”, which would include re-imaginations of Slipknot and Stone Sour songs.