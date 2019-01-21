Menu
Corona Capital Guadalajara 2019 lineup: Tame Impala, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Phoenix

The Mexico festival also promises Chemical Brothers, Christine and the Queen, Chromeo Rhye, and OMD

on January 21, 2019, 5:08pm
Tame Impala (Philip Cosores), YYYs (Lior Phillips), and Phoenix (Amy Price)
Last year, Mexico City’s annual Corona Capital expanded to neighboring Guadalajara for an offshoot festival. Corona Capital Guadalajara will return for a second go-around on Saturday, May 11th, and some formidable acts top its 2019 bill.

Tame Impala, Chemical Brothers, Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Chromeo, and Christine and the Queen highlight the lineup. Other notable acts include Rhye, OMD, Goo Goo Dolls, Holy Ghost!, Of Montreal, The Joy Formidable, and Boy Pablo.

Tickets and more information can be found via the festival’s website.

The Mexico City edition of Corona Capital generally takes place in November.

Corona Capital Guadalajara

