Cupcakke hospitalized following worrisome tweet: Report

Cupcakke is reportedly in a Chicago hospital following the posting of a worrisome tweet on Monday night.

The Chicago rapper tweeted, “im about to commit suicide,” shortly before 7:00 pm local time. A screengrab of the tweet was subsequently posted to her Instagram with the caption, “Thank you for everything y’all have done for me I really appreciate it.”



Chicago police performed a wellness check on Cupcakke and reportedly transported her to a local hospital. “Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital,” revealed comedian Elijah Daniel, who is a friend of Cupcakke. Daniel later added, “Police [are] able to [tell me] nothing in the report indicated that she is harmed, and was most likely just taken to the hospital as a protocol.”

We’ve reached out to Cupcakke’s representatives for more information.

Charli XCX, who collaborated with Cupcakke on the track “Lipgloss”, posted a message of support on Twitter. “The world would never be the same without you. We all love you SO MUCH Cupcakke. Please stay strong. Please confide in friends and family. You are such a beautiful and wonderful person and we simply cannot lose you,” Charli wrote.