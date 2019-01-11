Cupcakke shares new single “Squidward Noise”: Stream

Cupcakke

In a surprise twist to what’s been a very emotional week, Cupcakke has returned with a new single titled, “Squidward Noise”. The track marks her first piece of new music since last year’s two full-length albums: November’s Eden and January’s Ephorize.

More importantly, the single arrives only two days after Cupcakke checked herself into a Chicago hospital following a suicide scare. As she later told her fans: “I’ve been fighting with depression for the longest ..sorry that I did it public last night but I’m ok .I went to the hospital & im finally getting the help that I need to get through , be happy , & deliver great music . thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me.”



Needless to say, she hasn’t lost her sense of humor. “His dick’s smaller than my toes,” she jokes in the incredibly catchy chorus, later subverting the elementary nursery rhyme: “Roses are red, violets are blue, all about that head like I’m in beauty school.”

Hilarious, punchy, and immediate. Stream the track below.