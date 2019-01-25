Dave Grohl, Corey Taylor, and Rex Brown rock Pantera’s “Walk” and more at Dimebash 2019: Watch

Dave Grohl (David Brendan Hall) and Corey Taylor (Antonio Marino Jr.)

An all-star lineup of musicians came together Thursday night (January 24th) to pay tribute to late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell at the annual Dimebash. The event, which took place at Observatory in Santa Ana, California, was stacked with memorable performances, including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl leading a rousing rendition of the Pantera classic “Walk”.

Joining Taylor and Grohl onstage for the once-in-a-lifetime “Walk” performance were Pantera bassist Rex Brown, Anthrax members Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, and former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick.



The moment was captured in a fairly close-up video posted on Metal Injection’s YouTube channel. Watch below:

Footage has also emerged of the all-star band playing Pantera’s “This Love”, as well as “Love Gun” by KISS, whom Dimebag always cited as his favorite band growing up.

Dimebash All-Stars Performing Pantera’s “This Love”:

Dimebash All-Stars Performing KISS’ “Love Gun”:

The show also featured current and former members of King’s X, Testament, Slayer, Cypress Hill, Hellyeah, and more playing other songs in tribute to the Pantera guitarist, plus sets from the bands Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry.

Dimebag was tragically murdered onstage by a gunman while his band Damageplan played a gig in Columbus, Ohio, in December 2004. Last year, his brother and Pantera bandmate, drummer Vinne Paul, died in June as the result of an enlarged heart and severe coronary artery disease.

We’ll share more video footage from Dimebash 2019 as it comes in.