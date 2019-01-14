Drunk guy invades Foo Fighters concert, nearly takes out drum set

Drunk guy at Foo Fighters show

Foo Fighters’ first gig of 2019 — a private show at the The Joint at Hard Rock in Las Vegas last Wednesday as part of CES — saw frontman Dave Grohl tumble off the stage after chugging a beer. It turns out, however, that Grohl wasn’t the drunkest guy in the room. That award goes to Jay from Bombay, who joined the band onstage that night.

As new video shows, Jay was welcomed onstage by Grohl, who then chugged champagne with the dude and encouraged his new friend’s dance moves. “Let’s do it again!” Jay said after the band knocked out a cover of The Faces’ “Stay With Me”. It turned out that wasn’t the best idea, however, as Jay very nearly took a fall after trying to climb on Taylor Hawkins’ drum kit. He was quickly escorted out by security.



“His ass is so fired, I don’t know who he works for,” Grohl said. “How the fuck are we gonna top Jay from Bombay? It ain’t gonna happen.”

Watch the whole thing from a few different angles below.

Foo Fighters’ 2019 itinerary will surely include some more colorful characters as they tear through music festivals like Reading and Leeds, Sonic Temple, Hurricane & Southside, and Lollapalooza’s inaugural event in Stockholm, Sweden.

[h/t Alternative Nation]