Dave Matthews Band announce massive 2019 North American tour

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band have announced a massive North American for the summer of 2019.

The headlining trek, which comes in support of their 2018 album, Come Tomorrow, spans a whopping 60 dates. The itinerary kicks off April 30th in Pensacola, Florida and runs all the way through the end of September. Several cities will get multiple nights of DMB, including Camden, NJ; Noblesville, IN; Saratoga Springs, NY; West Palm Beach, FL; and Quincy, WA, which will play host to a three-night Labor Day Weekend run at the legendary Gorge Amphitheatre.



Additionally, Dave Matthews Band will headline New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park.

Tickets go on sale February 22nd. Every ticket purchase can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from the band’s 2018 tour. Once sold out, you can find tickets on secondary retailers, including StubHub.

Consult the group’s full tour itinerary below.

Dave Matthews Band 2019 Tour Dates:

02/15 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya

02/16 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya

02/17 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya

03/06 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

03/08 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

03/10 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

03/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

03/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live

03/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

03/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/20 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theatre

03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

03/25 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar

03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

03/28 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle

03/30 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox

04/01 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

04/30 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

05/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz and Heritage Festival

05/07 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center

05/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

06/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/22 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/05 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/06 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

08/23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/24 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/27 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/30 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

09/04 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/06 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

09/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Revisit Come Tomorrow single “That Girl Is You”: