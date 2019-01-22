Dave Matthews Band announce massive 2019 North American tour

Dave Matthews Band have announced a massive North American for the summer of 2019.
The headlining trek, which comes in support of their 2018 album, Come Tomorrow, spans a whopping 60 dates. The itinerary kicks off April 30th in Pensacola, Florida and runs all the way through the end of September. Several cities will get multiple nights of DMB, including Camden, NJ; Noblesville, IN; Saratoga Springs, NY; West Palm Beach, FL; and Quincy, WA, which will play host to a three-night Labor Day Weekend run at the legendary Gorge Amphitheatre.
(Read: A Running List of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Omissions)
Additionally, Dave Matthews Band will headline New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park.
Tickets go on sale February 22nd. Every ticket purchase can be redeemed for an unreleased live recording from the band’s 2018 tour. Once sold out, you can find tickets on secondary retailers, including StubHub.
Consult the group’s full tour itinerary below.
Dave Matthews Band 2019 Tour Dates:
02/15 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya
02/16 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya
02/17 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya
03/06 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
03/08 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
03/10 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
03/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/13 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
03/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Live
03/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/20 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr Theatre
03/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
03/25 – Warsaw, PL @ COS Torwar
03/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
03/28 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle
03/30 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox
04/01 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
04/03 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
04/30 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center
05/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
05/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz and Heritage Festival
05/07 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
05/11 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Center
05/15 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
06/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/22 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/05 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/06 – Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/09 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center
07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/12 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/13 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/23 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
08/23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/24 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/27 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/30 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
08/31 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/01 – Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/04 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/06 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
09/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/22 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Revisit Come Tomorrow single “That Girl Is You”: