Dead Witches unveil new song “The Church by the Sea”: Stream

Dead Witches, photo by Viki Crandon

UK occult doom act Dead Witches are set to release their sophomore album, The Final Exorcism, on February 22nd, and they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to debut the song “The Church by the Sea” (stream below).

Dead Witches were formed by drummer Mark Greening, founding and former drummer of the veteran UK doom metal band Electric Wizard. They released their debut album, Ouija, in February 2017, and are now back with The Final Exorcism and a revamped lineup.



Regarding the new song, Greening tells us, “‘The Church by the Sea’ is quite an emotional song for me, as it was written soon after the death of our original guitarist Greg Pearson. It was also the first track we all wrote together after Oliver [Hill, guitar] joined the band. To me, personally, the track is about fighting our own Demons in the world that we live in. The idea for the song title had been in my head for some time, as I live on the South Coast of England where there are a lot of old churches. When our vocalist, Soozi Chameleone joined the band, she wrote the lyrics to complete the track.”

Chameleone adds, “‘The Church by the Sea’ is about the tormented mind of a once-religious individual, who takes refuge in an isolated church. Previously a place of peace, they now find themselves trapped inside by the low tide, and the ever unfolding madness that engulfs them.”

The Final Exorcism was recorded and England’s Chuckalumba Studios and mastered by audio engineer Doug Shearer (Venom, The New York Dolls). The album is available for pre-order at this location.