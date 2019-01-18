Death Cab for Cutie announce 2019 North American summer tour

Death Cab for Cutie, photo by Philip Cosores

Death Cab for Cutie will be spending the warm summer months on the road in support of their latest album, Thank You For Today. The Ben Gibbard-led outfit has announced a North American headlining tour that begins June 7th and runs all the through the second week of August.

DCFC, who recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of their classic Transatlanticism, will play in cities such as Pittsburgh, New York, Detroit, Toronto, and St. Louis. They’re also marked for Louisville, Edmonton, and Los Angeles, and are scheduled to make an appearance at Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival.



(Read: Five Reasons Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism Should Be Everyone’s Favorite)

The summer trek follows early 2019 stints in Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. DCFC will be joined by various opening acts throughout the year, including Mitski, Car Seat Headrest, My Brightest Diamond, The Beths, and — for the first time in 13 years — Gibbard’s Postal Service bandmate, Jenny Lewis.

Consult the band’s full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Death Cab for Cutie 2019 Tour Dates:

01/24 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre +

01/25 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall +

01/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy +

01/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City +

01/29 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy +

01/30 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy +

02/01 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo +

02/02 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon +

02/03 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma +

02/05 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Grote Zaal +

02/06 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall +

02/07 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus +

02/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freheit +

02/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega +

02/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus +

02/12 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene +

03/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

03/07 – Melbourne, AU @ Hamer Hall

03/09 – Canberra, AU @ Canberra Theatre

03/11 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

03/12 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

03/14 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Arts Festival

03/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint ^

03/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall ^

03/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva ^

04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre ^

04/03 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center ^

04/04 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s ^

04/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion ^

04/07 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum ^

04/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum ^

04/10 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall ^

04/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium ^

04/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman ^

04/16 – Nashville TN @ The Ryman ^

06/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ~

06/08 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point #

06/12 – South Burlington, VT @ The Green #

06/14 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

06/15 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

06/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre #

06/20 – Toronto, ON @ TD Echo Beach #

06/21 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang #

06/22 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

06/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks %

07/07 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater ~

07/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ~

07/09 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater ~

07/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton EXPO Centre

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl &

+ = w/ The Beths

^ = w/ My Brightest Diamond

# = w/ Jenny Lewis

~ = w/ Lala Lala

% = w/ Mitski

& = w/ Car Seat Headrest

Revisit Thank You For Today single: “Gold Rush”: