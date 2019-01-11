Disturbed kick off 2019 tour, perform two songs on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Watch

Disturbed, via ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It’s been a major week for the guys of Disturbed. Not only did the Chicago rockers kick their North American tour off Wednesday night (January 9th) in San Diego, but the band also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Disturbed are touring in support of their latest studio album, 2018’s Evolution. Frontman David Draiman recently caught up with Heavy Consequence and discussed what to expect from the band’s 2019 tour, which features support from Three Days Grace. (Tickets can be acquired here.)



“Each one of these performances will span about two hours. It will go through our entire discography … It’ll incorporate aspects of production that we’ve never attempted,” he told us, adding, “It’s going to be an experience for fans … that is unlike anything they’ve ever seen.”

The opening night setlist was heavy on songs from the band’s debut album, The Sickness, including the massive hits “Stupify” and “Down With the Sickness”, while the new album, Evolution, was represented with three songs: “Are You Ready”, “A Reason to Fight”, and “Hold On to the Memories”.

On Kimmel’s show, the band performed “A Reason to Fight” on national television, while a bonus performance of “Are You Ready” is streaming via the show’s YouTube channel. Watch both performances, as well as fan-filmed footage of the band’s cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” from the tour kickoff, below.

Check out our interview with David Draiman here, and view Disturbed’s 2019 tour itinerary here. Tickets can be acquired here.

Disturbed’s 2019 North American Tour Kickoff in San Diego 1/9, Setlist:

Are You Ready

Prayer

The Vengeful One

Voices

The Animal

Immortalized

Stupify

Land of Confusion (Genesis cover)

Hold On to Memories (Live Debut)

The Game

A Reason to Fight

The Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

Indestructible

Inside the Fire

The Light

Stricken

Down With the Sickness