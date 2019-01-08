Disturbed’s David Draiman on Evolution, That “Black Album” Comment, and 2019 Arena Tour

DIsturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed are about to kick off their biggest North American tour of their career, headlining major arenas in support of their latest album, Evolution, which arrived in October.

The trek launches tomorrow night, January 9th, in San Diego, California, with fellow heavy hit-makers Three Days Grace providing support throughout the jaunt.



We caught up with Disturbed frontman David Draiman to not only talk about the tour, but to discuss Evolution, the first single “Are You Ready”, and the headline-making comment Draiman made to Metal Hammer about the new disc, when he said, “To me, this is our ‘Black Album’,” referencing Metallica’s multiplatinum 1991 self-titled disc.

In the video interview below, Draiman explains the “Black Album” comment, saying, “The thick irony about that is that everybody took one little blurb form a three-page article in Metal Hammer and reposted it in every single publication in existence, and then it makes it seem that I’m telling everybody that this is our ‘Black Album’.”

He continues, “What did it symbolize for Metallica? It opened the doors for them. It took them to the next level. It enabled them to expand their fan base dramatically … and that is my hope for this record. We truly feel that this is the strongest body of work we’ve ever created.”

As far as the tour is concerned, Draiman tells us, “Each one of these performances will span about two hours. It will go through our entire discography … It’ll incorporate aspects of production that we’ve never attempted,” adding, “It’s going to be an experience for fans … that is unlike anything they’ve ever seen.”

See more of Draiman’s thoughts on those subjects, as well as achieving a platinum album with Immortalized and more, in the video below, along with the dates for the band’s 2019 North American trek with Three Days Grace. Tickets for all shows are available here, while the band’s Evolution album can be ordered at this location.

Disturbed 2019 Tour Dates with Three Days Grace:

01/09 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

01/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

01/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/14 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/16 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

01/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

01/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

01/22 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

01/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

01/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

01/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/30 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

02/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/21 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

02/23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/27 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

03/01 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

03/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

03/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

03/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena