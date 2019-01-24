DMX will be released from prison on Friday

DMX

DMX will walk free from a federal prison on Friday after serving a year behind bars. The Ruff Ryder rapper, born Earl Simmons, was sentenced back in March after pleading guilty for tax evasion.

His lawyer Murray Richman confirmed the news to Vulture, adding, “He’s looking forward to being home. He’s never been hotter than now — people have been seeking him out all over.”



Simmons’ release date was originally set as January 27th, however the Federal Bureau of Prisons has a policy that if a prisoner’s release date falls on a weekend they will be released on the weekday before. He is set to leave prison at 9 a.m. ET, and will be supervised for three years following his release.

