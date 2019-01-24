Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

DMX will be released from prison on Friday

The rapper was sentenced in March to a year in prison for tax evasion

by
on January 24, 2019, 4:48pm
0 comments
DMX Prison Release
DMX

DMX will walk free from a federal prison on Friday after serving a year behind bars. The Ruff Ryder rapper, born Earl Simmons, was sentenced back in March after pleading guilty for tax evasion.

His lawyer Murray Richman confirmed the news to Vulture, adding, “He’s looking forward to being home. He’s never been hotter than now — people have been seeking him out all over.”

Simmons’ release date was originally set as January 27th, however the Federal Bureau of Prisons has a policy that if a prisoner’s release date falls on a weekend they will be released on the weekday before. He is set to leave prison at 9 a.m. ET, and will be supervised for three years following his release.

Hopefully he enjoys a bowl of Captain Crunch once he’s out.

Previous Story
Bryan Cranston cast in Breaking Bad movie: Report
Next Story
Album Review: Bring Me the Horizon Continue Their Sonic Evolution on amo
No comments