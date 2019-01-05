Video of Drake kissing and groping underage girl has surfaced

Drake with 17-year-old girl

A video of Drake kissing and groping an underage girl has surfaced on the internet in recent days.

The clip, which dates back to 2010, shows Drake, then 24, dancing with a girl on stage during a concert. At various points in the video, he kisses and caresses her breasts. “Y’all gon’ have me get carried away. I get in trouble for shit like this. How old are you?” the rapper says at one point, at which point he learns she’s only 17.



“I can’t go to jail yet, man,” Drake responds. “Why do you look like that? You thick. Look at all this. Well, listen 17, I had fun. I don’t know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.”

He then proceeds to kiss her once more.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019

The video arrives as a another prominent musical artist, R. Kelly, is the subject of multi-part docu-series shinning a light on his own allegations of sexual misconduct and pedophilia.