Dream Theater’s new song “Fall Into the Light” brings the riffs and epic instrumentation: Stream

Dream Theater have unveiled a second song off their upcoming album, Distance Over Time, a dynamic seven-minute opus titled “Fall Into the Light” that is heavy on the riffs and showcases the band’s masterful musicianship.

The track gives every member of the veteran prog-metal band a chance to shine, shifting from Ghost-like verses to a Beatles-esque chorus to a dynamic instrumental section, all while remaining quite heavy throughout. The song echoes a sound that would fit nicely on Dream Theater’s 1999 album, Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory.



“‘Fall Into The Light’ is about the quest towards enlightenment that exists in life,” said bassist John Myung in a press release. “It is more about the underlying themes of life’s journey and less about what happens once you get there. It is a song of introspection; about looking inside to find your individual happiness.”

The track, which can be heard in the official animated video below, follows the earlier release of first single “Untethered Angel”, which dropped a little over a month ago.

Distance Over Time arrives February 22nd, and the band will embark on a North American tour on March 20th in support of the disc and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory. Pre-order the new album at this location, and see the band’s tour dates here.