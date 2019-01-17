Du Blonde feels liberated on new song “Angel”: Stream

Du Blonde's "Angel" music video

Beth Jeans Houghton is back next month with a new album under her Du Blonde moniker. Dubbed Lung Bread for Daddy, it follows the English indie rocker’s Welcome Back to Milk from four years ago.

In anticipation, Houghton has unboxed a new single, “Angel”. According to the artist, the offering is meant to sound like those first moments after ditching an unhealthy relationship:



“The line ‘So help me God I hope that you weren’t lying when you laid my body down’ is a reference to me ending a relationship with someone who had promised me a lot of things. It ended pretty abruptly when I realized they had never planned to go through with any of our plans. I wanted the song to sound like that first walk you take away from a situation like that. Angry, dumbfounded, but finally free.”

Hear Houghton liberated below via the song’s official music video. The self-directed clip sees her jamming out with a horse while wearing an unnerving mask.

Lung Bread For Daddy is officially out February 22nd through Moshi Moshi Records.