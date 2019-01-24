Dua Lipa returns with defiant new single “Swan Song”: Stream

Dua Lipa has one major priority for 2019, and that’s to release a new album. While we patiently await what we hope is an “irresistible” collection of pop songs, the Londoner has gifted us a new single called “Swan Song”.
Taken from the upcoming action film Alita: Battle Angel, it’s a defiant number lined with excitable, percolating percussion. “I won’t stay quiet, I won’t stay quiet/ ‘Cause staying silent’s the same as dying,” Lipa sings, before powerfully declaring that “This is not a/ This is not a/ Swan song.”
(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)
Today’s single comes with a music video set in a dystopian world inspired by Alita. Lipa stars in it and whips out more than a handful of strong poses and choreographed moves, for which she trained extensively judging by some behind-the-scenes footage.
In a statement, director Floria Sigismondi talked about the connection between the film and music video:
“While in the film Alita is quite literally on a journey to discover who she is, her story serves as a really powerful allegory for any girl who doesn’t yet know her own power. “I wanted to play with that same profound notion by dropping Dua into a facet of Alita’s world and allowing Alita to serve as a surrogate that leads her on a journey to discover she’s stronger than she ever could have imagined.”
Check it out below.
Alita: Battle Angel opens on February 14th. Lipa’s first and only album came out in 2017. Last year, she knocked out a pair of hits with the help of Calvin Harris (“One Kiss”) and Mark Ronson, Diplo, and Silk City (“Electricity”).