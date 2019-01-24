Dua Lipa returns with defiant new single “Swan Song”: Stream

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has one major priority for 2019, and that’s to release a new album. While we patiently await what we hope is an “irresistible” collection of pop songs, the Londoner has gifted us a new single called “Swan Song”.

Taken from the upcoming action film Alita: Battle Angel, it’s a defiant number lined with excitable, percolating percussion. “I won’t stay quiet, I won’t stay quiet/ ‘Cause staying silent’s the same as dying,” Lipa sings, before powerfully declaring that “This is not a/ This is not a/ Swan song.”



(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Today’s single comes with a music video set in a dystopian world inspired by Alita. Lipa stars in it and whips out more than a handful of strong poses and choreographed moves, for which she trained extensively judging by some behind-the-scenes footage.

In a statement, director Floria Sigismondi talked about the connection between the film and music video:

“While in the film Alita is quite literally on a journey to discover who she is, her story serves as a really powerful allegory for any girl who doesn’t yet know her own power. “I wanted to play with that same profound notion by dropping Dua into a facet of Alita’s world and allowing Alita to serve as a surrogate that leads her on a journey to discover she’s stronger than she ever could have imagined.”

Check it out below.

2HRS AND 30 MINS UNTIL SWAN SONG IS YOURS!I’m so excited for you all to hear the song & see the video. Here are some very early shots of me training for the video in Toronto while I was out there writing songs.I spent a couple hours practicing every night⚔️🖤 @AlitaMovie #DuAlita pic.twitter.com/gFHSm1U6ne — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 24, 2019

Alita: Battle Angel opens on February 14th. Lipa’s first and only album came out in 2017. Last year, she knocked out a pair of hits with the help of Calvin Harris (“One Kiss”) and Mark Ronson, Diplo, and Silk City (“Electricity”).