Dwayne Johnson disputes veracity of “generation snowflake” comments

Dwayne Johnson

Earlier today UK tabloid The Daily Star published comments attributed to Dwayne Johnson in which the actor expressed his disdain for the current generation of “snowflakes.” “If you are not agreeing with them, then they are offended — and that is not what so many great men and women fought for,” Johnson was quoted as saying. “People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing — but generation snowflake, or whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

Now, Johnson has taken to Instagram to dispute the veracity of the purported comments. “Earlier today online, an interview dropped, apparently it was with me, where I was insulting and criticizing millennials. The interview never took place, never happened, never said any of those words,” Johnson says in the video. “Completely untrue. 100 percent fabricated.”



“I was quite baffled when I woke up this morning,” Johnson continues. “I’ve gained such a great trust and equity in all you guys all around the world over the years, and you know it’s not a real DJ interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone, because that’s not me. And that’s not who I am, and it’s not what we do.”

“So to the millennials, the interview never happened. To the plurals, the baby boomers, the snowflake generation, I don’t even know where that term came from, the tequila generation, that’s a generation I just started, that’s a good one. You’ll want to join it. I always encourage empathy, I encourage growth, but most importantly, I encourage everybody to be exactly who they want to be,” he adds.

In the video’s accompanying caption, Johnson doubles down in his sentiments, writing: “Settin’ the record straight. The interview never happened. Never said those words. 100% false. If I ever had an issue with someone, a group, community or a generation — I’d seek them out, create dialogue and do my best to understand them. Criticizing ain’t my style. I don’t cast stones and we all get to be who we are. #millies #plurals #boomers #TequilaGeneration 🤙🏾🥃”