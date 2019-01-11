Dwayne Johnson: “This generation [is] looking for a reason to be offended”

Dwayne Johnson

As untouchable movie stars go in this strange, ever-shifting era of pop culture, Dwayne Johnson is about as close to untouchable as you can get. He’s a centerpiece in at least two smash-hit franchises, he’s the kind of inspiring star who can hock workout advice without it coming off as corny, and hell, he still is and will forever be The Rock. Some people, including him, would go as far as wanting him to become the President of the United States.

Regardless, if modern culture has taught us anything in the last few years, it’s that we probably shouldn’t take our pop icons all that seriously, especially when they’re every bit as prone to offering Bad Takes as the rest of us. Case in point: in a recent interview with UK tabloid The Daily Star, Johnson expressed chagrin with a modern generation full of what he and no shortage of awful people have referred to as “snowflakes.” From the “interview,” which is admittedly more just a series of pull quotes on a website covered in advertising:



“I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it. That’s democracy. So many good people fought for freedom and equality — but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them, then they are offended — and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

He reportedly continued to say, “We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years… People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. That can only be a good thing — but generation snowflake, or whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

Regardless of the context, which we’ll almost certainly hear more about in the days to come, it’s hardly a great time for Johnson to throw down this particular gauntlet, especially when those snowflakes will become the biggest voting generation in the US whenever the Boomers finally cede their grasp on the population majority. Have fun with this coming back around in the event of your possible/let’s-be-honest-it’s-inevitable political campaign, Dwayne.