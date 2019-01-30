Earl Sweatshirt announces US tour, shares Nowhere, Nobody short film: Watch

Toward the end of last year, Earl Sweatshirt released his impressive third studio LP, Some Rap Songs, a punchy, personal collection of immaculate loops and off-kilter rapping. Today, the artist born Thebe Kgositsile has shared a short companion film titled Nowhere, Nobody, which features cut up selections from Some Rap Songs alongside a series of short visual vignettes.
Terence Nance and Naima Ramos-Chapman (best known for their work on HBO’s great Random Acts of Flyness) co-directed the eight-minute film, which illustrates themes from the album through a number of intersecting, understated clips, many of which star Earl himself. Plaster figures are a running theme, with objects and people painted to look like plaster all set up in different contexts that evolve over the film’s duration.
It’s as fascinating as Earl’s lyricism, so check it out below.
Earl has also announced the upcoming “FIRE IT UP! Tour” in support of Some Rap Songs. The lengthy US trek begins this March in New Orleans at the BUKU Music + Art Project, and hits spots across the entire country before wrapping up in May at Atlanta’s The Masquerade. He’s bringing along an impressive ensemble of openers that include MIKE, BbyMutha, Na-Kel Smith, LIV.E, and Black Noi$e.
Find the full itinerary for the tour below.
Earl Sweatshirt “FIRE IT UP! Tour” Dates:
03/23 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project
03/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte
03/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
03/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
03/31 – Providence, RI @ Fête Music Hall
04/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
04/04 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
04/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/07 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
04/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
04/11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece
04/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom
04/16 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
04/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
04/21 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
04/23 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
04/27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red
05/01 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
05/04 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
06/07 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/08-09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival