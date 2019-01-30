Earl Sweatshirt announces US tour, shares Nowhere, Nobody short film: Watch

Earl Sweatshirt, photo by David Brendan Hall

Toward the end of last year, Earl Sweatshirt released his impressive third studio LP, Some Rap Songs, a punchy, personal collection of immaculate loops and off-kilter rapping. Today, the artist born Thebe Kgositsile has shared a short companion film titled Nowhere, Nobody, which features cut up selections from Some Rap Songs alongside a series of short visual vignettes.

Terence Nance and Naima Ramos-Chapman (best known for their work on HBO’s great Random Acts of Flyness) co-directed the eight-minute film, which illustrates themes from the album through a number of intersecting, understated clips, many of which star Earl himself. Plaster figures are a running theme, with objects and people painted to look like plaster all set up in different contexts that evolve over the film’s duration.



It’s as fascinating as Earl’s lyricism, so check it out below.

Earl has also announced the upcoming “FIRE IT UP! Tour” in support of Some Rap Songs. The lengthy US trek begins this March in New Orleans at the BUKU Music + Art Project, and hits spots across the entire country before wrapping up in May at Atlanta’s The Masquerade. He’s bringing along an impressive ensemble of openers that include MIKE, BbyMutha, Na-Kel Smith, LIV.E, and Black Noi$e.

Find the full itinerary for the tour below.

Earl Sweatshirt “FIRE IT UP! Tour” Dates:

03/23 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

03/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground at the Fillmore Charlotte

03/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

03/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

03/31 – Providence, RI @ Fête Music Hall

04/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

04/04 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

04/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/07 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

04/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze

04/10 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

04/11 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece

04/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

04/16 – Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

04/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

04/21 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

04/23 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

04/27 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

04/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

05/04 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/06 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/07 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/08-09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival