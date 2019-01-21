Edgar Wright offers update on Baby Driver 2, teases next film

Edgar Wright, photo by Heather Kaplan

Believe it or not, but it’s already been two years since Baby Driver. Not surprisingly, director Edgar Wright is already hard at work on a follow-up, and while it’s not the much-hyped sequel to his action musical, it’s something radically different for the filmmaker.

In an interview with Empire, Wright revealed that he’s in the midst of pre-production on a straight-up psychological horror film, which is influenced by the simmering slow-burn horror of Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now and Roman Polanski’s Repulsion.



“I realized I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright explained. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

Wright co-wrote the screenplay with Penny Dreadful writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns and will begin shooting the film in London this summer. Casting information has yet to be announced but the story will feature a female lead at the center.

Have no fear, though, a sequel to Baby Driver is in the proverbial garage. Wright said, “A first draft of Baby Driver 2 exists,” and suggested that the next chapter expands the world, introduces new characters, and “takes the story further.”

Revisit our past interview with Wright in which he discusses the need for original blockbusters, the pitfalls of online streaming, keeping tabs on all things pop culture, and why Midnite Vultures is Beck’s greatest album.