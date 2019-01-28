Eels announce 2019 tour dates

This spring and summer, Eels will hit the road again for a US and European tour supporting their 2018 LP, The Deconstruction.
Mark Oliver Everett’s veteran alt-rock outfit will perform in 18 cities across the States in April and May. Then, Europe calls, with an international itinerary winding from the UK to Italy in August and September.
“We did a shorter tour than usual this past summer, and they were the most fun, exciting shows ever,” said Everett in a statement. “We need to bring the love and positive energy to some of the places we didn’t get to last time. We know you’re hurting. Help is on the way.”
Check out Eels’ full tour dates below, and grab a ticket beginning on February 1st. You can also get tickets here.
EELS 2019 Tour Dates:
04/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/26 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
04/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
04/30 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
05/01 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
05/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
05/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel
05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
05/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
08/14 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA
08/15 – Le Locle, CH @ Rock Altitude Festival
08/19 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
08/20 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall
08/21 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Once In A Blue Moon Festival
08/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall
08/28 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
08/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Medis
09/02 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia
09/04 – Linz, AT @ Posthof
09/06 –Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
09/08 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Auditorio De Galicia
09/10 – Lyon, FR @ Radiant
In anticipation, listen to a Kyle Meredith With… interview with Everett about The Deconstruction — the band’s first album in four years — and his relationship with Journey’s Steve Perry.
Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS