Eels announce 2019 tour dates

Eels, photo by Gus Black

This spring and summer, Eels will hit the road again for a US and European tour supporting their 2018 LP, The Deconstruction.

Mark Oliver Everett’s veteran alt-rock outfit will perform in 18 cities across the States in April and May. Then, Europe calls, with an international itinerary winding from the UK to Italy in August and September.



“We did a shorter tour than usual this past summer, and they were the most fun, exciting shows ever,” said Everett in a statement. “We need to bring the love and positive energy to some of the places we didn’t get to last time. We know you’re hurting. Help is on the way.”

Check out Eels’ full tour dates below, and grab a ticket beginning on February 1st. You can also get tickets here.

EELS 2019 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/26 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

04/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

04/30 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

05/01 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

05/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel

05/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

05/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre

08/14 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA

08/15 – Le Locle, CH @ Rock Altitude Festival

08/19 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

08/20 – Southampton, UK @ O2 Guildhall

08/21 – London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

08/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Once In A Blue Moon Festival

08/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Grey Hall

08/28 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

08/29 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Medis

09/02 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

09/04 – Linz, AT @ Posthof

09/06 –Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

09/08 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Auditorio De Galicia

09/10 – Lyon, FR @ Radiant

In anticipation, listen to a Kyle Meredith With… interview with Everett about The Deconstruction — the band’s first album in four years — and his relationship with Journey’s Steve Perry.

